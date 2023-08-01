ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

In the latest case, Trump was charged with four federal counts:





Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Conspiracy against rights





The indictment alleges that Trump "was determined to remain in power" despite having lost.





Trump "spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won," the indictment states. "These claims were false, and the Defendant know that they were false."