HEISENBERG AND SCHRODINGER CRUSHED THE REBELLION:

Bacon was the first to enunciate the fundamental principle of modern science: "The testimony and information of the sense has reference always to man, not to the universe; and it is a great error to assert that the sense is the measure of things."[vii] But a total rejection of the senses is madness, so to arrive at trustworthy information about nature the senses must be assigned a limited role. In one sentence, Bacon presented the heart of the experimental method, something entirely new to humankind: "The office of the sense shall be only to judge of the experiment, and the experiment itself shall judge of the thing."[viii]