AMERICA'S GAME:





For example, MLS Season Pass, which is Apple TV's $50/year subscription service to all MLS matches, has seen an explosion in interest since Messi's arrival this month.





And Inter Miami CF has gained 11 million Instagram followers since Messi's signing -- Inter Miami is now the 4th most-followed US sports team on Instagram -- and they now have more Instagram followers than the other 28 MLS clubs combined.





Most Followed US Sports Teams (Instagram)





Golden State Warriors (NBA): 31 million





Los Angeles Lakers (NBA): 23 million





Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA): 16 million





Inter Miami CF (MLS): 12 million





Still, gaining social media followers off the back of a 36-year-old intentional superstar that will retire in a few years doesn't guarantee long-term success. So is Messi's move to Major League Soccer a flash in the pan? Or could it be something much bigger?





MetLife Stadium Manchester, Arsenal match sets attendance record

In case you haven't noticed, soccer is having a moment in the United States right now.





There was Lionel Messi's signing and MLS debut, of course. But several of the world's most famous clubs are currently hosting friendlies throughout the United States.





For example, 50,596 people showed up in North Carolina to watch Wrexham AFC take on Chelsea. Over 65,000 people saw a seven-goal Premier League Summer Series match as Chelsea beat 10-man Brighton 4-3 in Philadelphia. NRG Stadium had 67,801 fans in Houston for Barcelona's match against Real Madrid. The Rose Bowl was packed with 70,814 fans for Real Madrid's match against AC Milan. And Arsenal vs. Manchester United set a new soccer attendance record with 82,262 fans at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey-- a number that is significantly higher than the 2022 average home attendance for the NFL's New York Jets (78,009) and New York Giants (76,474).





And it's not just these global football clubs putting up big numbers, either.



