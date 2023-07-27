July 27, 2023
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Special counsel brings more charges against Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case (Tierney Sneed, Marshall Cohen and Jeremy Herb, 7/27/23, CNN)
Special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday brought additional charges against former President Donald Trump in the case alleging mishandling of classified documents from his time in the White House.Prosecutors allege in the updated indictment that two Trump employees - Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira - attempted to delete security camera footage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for the footage.
