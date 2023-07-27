JUST FORCING THE CONTRADICTIONS:

Critics of the court claim it has come to be more powerful than the Knesset, so its authority needs to be weakened. Civil rights activists say the new law, and many others in the pipeline, could harm Israeli democracy. Both sides agree that it will strengthen the power of the Orthodox Jewish establishment.





Of the 141 bills waiting to be debated and voted on by the Knesset, 24 would expand Orthodox Jewish leaders' control over the entire Jewish population, according to Restart Israel, a nongovernmental organization.





Some Israelis worry that the crisis could lead to a permanent schism between segments of the population.