SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

"Net-positive energy" refers to the surplus of energy generated by the building's renewable energy systems after accounting for its energy consumption, which simply means it produces twice as much energy as it consumes.





Further, 100% of the building's water is supplied by rainwater that is treated on site, while water discharges are also treated on site for reuse. It was also built using second-hand (salvaged) materials during the construction process.





Environmental advocates envision a future when the living-building standard surpasses the 25-year-old LEED certification as the premier symbol of excellence in sustainable construction, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy.





"We're not talking about buildings that are less bad. We're talking about buildings that are actively good," said Shan Arora, director of the building, as reported by The Chronicle.