July 23, 2023
AND THEN THEY'RE MYSTIFIED THAT BLACKS OPPOSE THEM:
DeSantis doubles down on claim that some Blacks benefited from slavery (Kevin Sullivan and Lori Rozsa, July 22, 2023, Washington Post)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is intensifying his efforts to de-emphasize racism in his state's public school curriculum by arguing that some Black people benefited from being enslaved and defending his state's new African American history standards that civil rights leaders and scholars say misrepresents centuries of U.S. reality."They're probably going to show that some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life," DeSantis said on Friday in response to reporters' questions while standing in front of a nearly all-White crowd of supporters.
