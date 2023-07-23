A PARTICULARLY GOOD TIME TO ARM THE SEPARATISTS:

Responding to the mention of a recent mayovka event at a meeting, Putin offered insight into where his thoughts are these days.





The term mayovka has been linked to both innocent springtime activities and revolutionary dissidents, and Putin seemed to zero in on the latter, expressing a desire to avoid a revolution.





Noting that the name "worried" him, he said that he hoped events like this wouldn't "lead to a revolution," per a RBC report.





"The limit on revolutions in our country has already been exhausted in the last century," said Putin, referring to a timeframe which includes the collapse of the Soviet Union, a significant development he has called the 20th century's "greatest geopolitical tragedy."



