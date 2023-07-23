BECAUSE THEY ARE IDEOLOGUES, THE rIGHT CAN'T GRASP THAT THIS IS SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

A study by Gartner shows that 85 per cent of banks and investors consider environment, social and governance (ESG) factors when making decisions. Investors are looking towards green investments not only because it is the right thing to do but also because it benefits companies' bottom line. Firms that adopt a green business strategy tend to have an enhanced reputation and greater customer loyalty. They are better able to meet government regulations. For business models, greener is leaner. There's greater efficiency and reduced waste. Government subsidies can help drive green investments, making products cheaper and businesses more profitable. Investment-friendly regulations make operations easier. The rising cost of fossil fuels increases the growth potential of the renewable energy sector. Last month, for the first time more investments were recorded in solar energy than in oil, a sign of shifting global energy trends. The availability of green investment products has increased drastically.