June 6, 2023
WHAT DOES THE "FREEDOM CAUCUS" SERVE FOR LUNCH?:
FBI had reviewed, closed inquiry into claims at center of Hill fight (Perry Stein, Jacqueline Alemany and Devlin Barrett, June 5, 2023, Washington Post)
The FBI and Justice Department under then-Attorney General William P. Barr reviewed allegations from a confidential informant about Joe Biden and his family, and they determined there were no grounds for further investigative steps, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and other people familiar with the investigation.
Nothingburgers.
