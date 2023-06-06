June 6, 2023
DOESN'T EVEN TAKE A MAJOR OPERATION:
Ukrainian forces advance on Russians, deny 'counteroffensive' has begun (Samantha Schmidt, Isobel Koshiw and Mary Ilyushina June 5, 2023, Washington Post)
Ukraine's military made gains against Russian forces in multiple locations along the eastern front, the country's deputy defense minister said Monday, as an increasing cadence in combat operations raised speculation that the much-anticipated counteroffensive was finally imminent.Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram that troops conducted multiple "offensive actions" in the eastern Donetsk region despite "stiff resistance and the enemy's attempts to hold the occupied lines and positions."
