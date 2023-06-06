June 6, 2023
IT'S AN INDICTMENT RACE, NOT AN ENDORSEMENT RACE:
Texas sheriff recommends charges over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight (Ben Brasch, June 5, 2023, Washington Post)
A Texas sheriff's office has recommended that a San Antonio-area district attorney file criminal charges following an investigation into the transportation in the fall of 49 asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, allegedly on direction from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).It is not clear whom the charges would be filed against, but the case would include both felony and misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint, according to the sheriff's office.
Tiny Trump has a tall task, behaving more criminally than Donald but seems up for it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 6, 2023 12:00 AM