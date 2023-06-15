RUN, GOVERNOR, RUN:

June 15, 2023
N.H. Notches Another Number One: Best State for Childhood Well Being (NH Journal, June 14, 2023)
New Hampshire has been named the best state for child well-being in the nation, just the latest in "We're Number One!" moments for the Granite State.The ranking came from the newly-released 2023 KIDS COUNT® Data Book, a 50-state report of recent household data compiled by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.According to a statement from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), New Hampshire was ranked first in the nation in overall well-being for children. It also ranked in the top five on specifics like economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors.
America deserves to be governed like NH.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 15, 2023 5:45 AM