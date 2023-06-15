June 15, 2023
LIFE STYLE CHOICES:
The 'born gay' myth is dead (Paul Huxley 15 June 2023, Christianity Today)
The Guardian is not well known for challenging popular LGBT views about sexuality. But on Sunday, the newspaper covered a new study showing that 7% of UK people changed sexual identity over just a six-year period.The research, published by Demography, shows a comparable number of people moving into heterosexual identities as away from them.Some 8.6% of those who had identified as gay or lesbian identified as heterosexual just six years later. People who had identified as bisexual were unsurprisingly the most fluid, with 44% moving to a heterosexual identity.
