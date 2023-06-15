LIFE STYLE CHOICES:

The Guardian is not well known for challenging popular LGBT views about sexuality. But on Sunday, the newspaper covered a new study showing that 7% of UK people changed sexual identity over just a six-year period.





The research, published by Demography, shows a comparable number of people moving into heterosexual identities as away from them.





Some 8.6% of those who had identified as gay or lesbian identified as heterosexual just six years later. People who had identified as bisexual were unsurprisingly the most fluid, with 44% moving to a heterosexual identity.