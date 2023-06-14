ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

"Well, as a governor, I'm moving all my secret files into the bathroom immediately because, apparently, that's just fine as long as your house is big enough," Sununu joked. "Look, it's nonsense. It's absolute nonsense. They are scraping the bottom of the barrel to find some type of defense so that he won't come after them, so the other conservative media outlets don't come after them. It's really being all done in fear."