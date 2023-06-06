OLD WHITE MEN YELL AT SUN:

June 6, 2023
Graph of the Day: Solar is creating fastest energy change in history (Andrew Blakers 6 June 2023, Renew Economy)
By far the fastest energy change in history is underway. According to the International Energy Agency and other sources, around 400 GW of new solar and wind capacity will be added in 2023.The large and growing disparity between the deployment rates of solar and coal/gas/nuclear means that nearly all the global growth in electricity demand is being met by solar (with support from wind).Demand growth will accelerate, driven by rising population, rising affluence, and electrification of nearly all energy services.
The fossil fuel fleet is growing old and will nearly all retire before 2050 regardless of national energy policies around the world - just like is happening in Australia, which is the global solar pathfinder.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 6, 2023 12:00 AM
