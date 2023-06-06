June 6, 2023
AT THE END OF THE DAY, IT'S ALL ABOUT AESTHETICS:
Brad Birzer's Christian Humanism for the Modern World (Michael Lucchese, June 6, 2023, Providence)
What exactly is Christian humanism? Early in Mythic Realms, Birzer says it is a worldview rooted in the way early Christians combined Platonic and Stoic philosophy with Hebrew revelation to understand the mystery of human life and the Incarnate God. In his Gospel, St. John shows how the eternal can enlighten all human beings - and Birzer argues that this is the founding idea of Christian humanism. Beauty is ultimately a signpost to God, a flash of light in a dark world. The Christian humanist seeks to build a culture oriented around such beauty, a culture that can point to man's divine destiny.Sadly, though, the Christian humanist also knows that man is a fallen creature. We fritter away the glories of Western civilization in our pursuit of worldly pleasures, forsaking the truer, eternal joy of our heritage for passing fancies. What is needed, then, are works of creativity and worship that can remind mankind that God created us for great things. Such creativity "will save civilization before it succumbs to self-destruction," Birzer writes in the introduction.
