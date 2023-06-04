...AND CHEAPER...:

The California Institute of Technology has big news for space-based power. Researchers at the university have reportedly beamed solar power from space to Earth without a single wire--and they say it's a first.





The experiment is a part of Caltech's Space Solar Power Project, and the institute announced a successful transmission via press release yesterday. The researchers conducted the power transfer experiment using the Microwave Array for Power-transfer Low-orbit Experiment, or MAPLE, which is a small prototype aboard the in-orbit Space Solar Power Demonstrator (SSPD-1) that launched this past January. [...]





"In the same way that the internet democratized access to information, we hope that wireless energy transfer democratizes access to energy," Hajimiri said in the release. "No energy transmission infrastructure will be needed on the ground to receive this power. That means we can send energy to remote regions and areas devastated by war or natural disaster."



