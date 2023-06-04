THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Reporting from CNN this week indicates authorities have a recording of Trump discussing his inability to share the contents of a classified document he retained -- undercutting his long-standing claim he declassified the records in his possession.





The special counsel is also seeking more information about the movement of boxes at the Mar-a-Lago carried out by two Trump employees, The Washington Post reported, while Trump attorney Evan Corcoran was waived off from searching certain portions of Trump's Florida home following a subpoena, according to The Guardian.





Collectively, the reporting suggests the special counsel is buttressing Espionage Act charges over the episode and still building an obstruction of justice case over the ensuing saga to secure the return of the records.





The week was capped with a report from lawyers and former prosecutors who concluded, based on public reporting, that the DOJ has enough evidence in the case to merit charging Trump directly.