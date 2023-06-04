YOUR NEXT STOVE WILL BE A VOLT:

Not only are they easier to control for precise temperatures and more energy-efficient than traditional gas stoves, but they also don't produce the same harmful fumes of gas stoves, which can have greater impacts on adults with asthma and increase risks of asthma in children. But how do induction stoves work?





Induction stoves use electromagnetic energy to heat up pots and pans directly rather than heating the cookware like other stoves do (through a combination of conduction, convection, and radiation).





Essentially, instead of waiting for a hot surface to transfer heat to your cookware, you heat the cookware itself through the power of electromagnetism. This allows for precise temperature control so you can perfectly cook your food.





It also means you'll waste less heat while cooking, making induction stoves far more energy-efficient than traditional gas stoves. So, your food will cook more quickly and at a lower cost.





Because induction stoves use electromagnetic energy rather than burn a fuel, they don't create the nasty indoor pollutants that traditional gas stoves do.



