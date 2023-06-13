June 13, 2023
SINNERS IN THE HANDS:
Cormac McCarthy, spare and haunting novelist, dies at 89 (Harrison Smith, June 13, 2023, Washington Post)
"There's no such thing as life without bloodshed," Mr. McCarthy told the Times in 1992. "I think the notion that the species can be improved in some way, that everyone could live in harmony, is a really dangerous idea. Those who are afflicted with this notion are the first ones to give up their souls, their freedom. Your desire that it be that way will enslave you and make your life vacuous."
