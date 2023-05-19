May 19, 2023
YOU CAN'T BE BOTH cHRISTIAN AND nATIONALIST:
White Christian Nationalism vs. American Civil Religion (Philip Gorski, May 13, 2021, Currents)
America is at a crossroads. One path leads forwards towards a multiracial democracy, a nation of nations and a people of peoples. Another leads backwards towards Herrenvolk democracy: a nation of nativists and a people without pigment.America has been here before: in 1787, 1877, and 1968. Each time it took a step forward, then a step backward. Each time, racial equality was sacrificed on the altar of white power: by slaveowners (1787), so-called "Redeemers" (1877), and proponents of "law and order" (1968).Which path will it choose this time? The answer is open.But much will depend on the choices white Christians make in the years to come. Will they join together with their Christian brothers and sisters--and with secular Americans committed to democracy and equality? Or will they once again confuse liberty with power and Christianity with whiteness?
It's not confusion; they chose whiteness. That's why they're Nationalist.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 19, 2023 12:00 AM