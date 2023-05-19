May 19, 2023
IF YOU'VE MET ONE nATIONALIST...:
Far-right MK threatens to vote against budget if 'Jewish identity' unit not formed (Times of Israel, 5/19/23)
Far-right MK Avi Maoz on Friday threatened to vote against the government's budget if funds are not allocated to establish a "Jewish identity" unit, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged when he agreed to join the coalition. [...]The MK, an outspoken homophobe who has made misogynistic statements about women's role in society and non-Orthodox streams of Judaism, was also slated, as part of the coalition deal, to be given control over an Education Ministry department that oversees external programming vendors for public schools.
The rewrite of the Basic Law made the state one.
