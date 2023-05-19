May 19, 2023
nATIONALISTS DON'T DO UNIVERSALIST CHANTS:
Tensions persist after Israeli nationalists march into east Jerusalem (MENA, 19 May, 2023)
Tens of thousands of Israeli nationalists marched to Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday in an annual controversial flag-waving march commemorating Israel's occupation, as tensions on the Gaza border remained high. [...]The United States, Israel's main ally, on Thursday, condemned demonstrators' "racist" chants calling for the killing of Arabs.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 19, 2023 12:00 AM
