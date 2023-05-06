ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Carroll's attorneys had handed Trump a black-and-white photograph showing Trump at a social event at some point generally contemporaneous to the time of the alleged rape. Trump considered it for a moment, identifying one man as former television anchor John Johnson. Then he pointed at a woman on the left side of the photo.





"It's Marla," he said, referring to his former wife Marla Maples.





There was a pause. Then the attorneys for Carroll prompted him: "You're saying Marla is in this photo?"





"That's Marla, yeah," Trump replied. "That's my wife."





Carroll's attorneys, hoping to clarify, asked him which woman he was pointing to. There was one of Trump's wives in the photo: his first wife, Ivana, who was on the right side of the photo. But Trump was pointing to the left.





That's when Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, jumped in. "No," she told her client, "that's Carroll."





As indeed it was. Trump had seen the photo and identified Carroll, the woman who was "not his type," as his second wife, Marla Maples. A bit later in the deposition, to put a fine point on it, Carroll's attorneys asked him whether "the three women you've married were all your type." Trump confirmed that they were.