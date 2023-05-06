IT CONTRIBUTES TO MORAL LASSITUDE:

According to the Psychiatric Times, there are multiple possible physical reasons that high temperatures affect human behavior. For example, the human body prepares for sleep by cooling down, and if people can't cool down, they have trouble sleeping. Lack of sleep is connected to all kinds of negative effects on health and mood.





One study also suggests that heat may impact serotonin, a chemical in the brain that helps regulate mood.





Regardless of how it works, there is a clear connection between heat and mental health. Since heat islands get so much hotter than surrounding areas, people living in urban areas without relief from high temperatures are the most affected.