NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

If he wins again, Trump wants to bring back one of the most vile parts of his first stint in office





Donald Trump for months has been telling people close to him that he plans to bring back his infamous "Muslim ban" if he's reelected in 2024, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. "Gotta bring it back," Trump has said of the policy, according to the two sources, who added he regularly calls the idea "beautiful."