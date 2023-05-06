May 6, 2023
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Trump 2024: Bring Back the 'Muslim Ban' -- and Expand It (Asawin Suebsaeng, Adam Rawnsley May 5, 2023, Rolling Stone)
If he wins again, Trump wants to bring back one of the most vile parts of his first stint in officeDonald Trump for months has been telling people close to him that he plans to bring back his infamous "Muslim ban" if he's reelected in 2024, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. "Gotta bring it back," Trump has said of the policy, according to the two sources, who added he regularly calls the idea "beautiful."
