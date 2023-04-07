April 7, 2023
WHAT hE COULD NOT FORSEE:
What Christ Accomplished Before 'It Is Finished' (ERIC C. REDMOND, MARCH 31, 2023, Christianity Today)
Many of us have heard a sermon preached on the sixth word, "Tetélestai!," which is commonly translated into the English phrase "It is finished!" It is one of the few transliterated Greek verbs many believers are familiar with. On that dark day, Jesus shouted this word from the cross shortly before giving up his spirit--conveying the hope of Good Friday.Tetélestai comes from the Greek verb teleō. In most ancient Greek contexts, the verb means "to finish, accomplish, or complete." We rightly view this proclamation as Jesus signaling that his death has satisfied the wrath of God fully and forever--that he alone has accomplished the work of atonement, of redemption, and of mediating the way to God.This statement seems to be the peak of John's presentation of the salvation story--the time to play the Hammond organ, grab the tambourines, lift holy hands, and sing "Hallelujah," for Jesus has paid it all!But there is another moment in John's Gospel where Jesus states he has finished his work: just one day earlier, on Maundy Thursday--a day that was foreign to me before I stepped into my first pastorate.
He thought He was done...but then He despaired of Himself. That finished the mission. He finally comprehended Man.
