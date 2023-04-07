WHAT hE COULD NOT FORSEE:

Many of us have heard a sermon preached on the sixth word, "Tetélestai!," which is commonly translated into the English phrase "It is finished!" It is one of the few transliterated Greek verbs many believers are familiar with. On that dark day, Jesus shouted this word from the cross shortly before giving up his spirit--conveying the hope of Good Friday.





Tetélestai comes from the Greek verb teleō. In most ancient Greek contexts, the verb means "to finish, accomplish, or complete." We rightly view this proclamation as Jesus signaling that his death has satisfied the wrath of God fully and forever--that he alone has accomplished the work of atonement, of redemption, and of mediating the way to God.





This statement seems to be the peak of John's presentation of the salvation story--the time to play the Hammond organ, grab the tambourines, lift holy hands, and sing "Hallelujah," for Jesus has paid it all!



