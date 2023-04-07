April 7, 2023
IT'S NEVER A GOOD DAY:
A very bad day for Putin (Frida Ghitis, 4/06/23, CNN)
That date will be forever etched in history. No, not just because of what happened in a courtroom in Manhattan involving a certain former US president, but because of something arguably more consequential despite its lower billing in the headlines. It was the day Finland formally joined NATO.When NATO members stood solemnly in front of the Alliance's Brussels headquarters, watching Finland's blue and white flag raised alongside the 30 others, the ceremony served almost as a declaration that Putin's war in Ukraine has failed.
