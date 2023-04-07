DON'T SWEAT IT, NO ONE EVER THOUGHT YOU WERE RIGHT:

Puzzle over 'Hubble constant' could suggest many of our basic assumptions are wrong (Andrew Griffin, 4/07/23, The Independent)





"This discrepancy has a huge significance," said Richard Anderson, from the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, who led the work, in a statement. "Suppose you wanted to build a tunnel by digging into two opposite sides of a mountain.





If you've understood the type of rock correctly and if your calculations are correct, then the two holes you're digging will meet in the center.





"But if they don't, that means you've made a mistake - either your calculations are wrong or you're wrong about the type of rock. That's what's going on with the Hubble constant.



