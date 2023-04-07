April 7, 2023
DON'T SWEAT IT, NO ONE EVER THOUGHT YOU WERE RIGHT:
New measurements suggest we are fundamentally wrong about the universe: Puzzle over 'Hubble constant' could suggest many of our basic assumptions are wrong (Andrew Griffin, 4/07/23, The Independent)
"This discrepancy has a huge significance," said Richard Anderson, from the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, who led the work, in a statement. "Suppose you wanted to build a tunnel by digging into two opposite sides of a mountain.If you've understood the type of rock correctly and if your calculations are correct, then the two holes you're digging will meet in the center."But if they don't, that means you've made a mistake - either your calculations are wrong or you're wrong about the type of rock. That's what's going on with the Hubble constant.The more confirmation we get that our calculations are accurate, the more we can conclude that the discrepancy means our understanding of the Universe is mistaken, that the Universe isn't quite as we thought."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 7, 2023 12:00 AM