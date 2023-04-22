WARMTH PRODUCES MORAL LASSITUDE:

When friends and family who live in warm places send me photos of the beach and brag about taking long walks in the sunshine, I block out their bragging with a defiant flip of my hood and insist that people who live in cold places are tougher. We have more character. True grit. And it turns out that may actually be true. "Cold temperature extends longevity and prevents disease-related protein aggregation," according to a new peer-reviewed study from Germany's University of Cologne. [...]





According to the Medium, "Bad weather actually increases your productivity... [and] research indicates that when the weather is nice, people just can't focus on their work." Colder air has also been proven to "boost your brain activity, improve focus, and help you think more clearly. Numerous studies show that our cognitive functions improve in colder weather."