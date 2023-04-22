WOKE SNOWFLAKES AT THAT:

Fox News could plop one of its prime time anchors at a desk in the middle of Sixth Avenue, in front of Fox's headquarters, and the anchor could report that John Wilkes Booth killed Marilyn Monroe on the grassy knoll in Dallas's Dealey Plaza. And Fox News would not lose its core viewers.





In recent months there has been an avalanche of evidence that Fox News thinks of its audience as akin to campus snowflakes easily triggered into trauma. And that Fox News should be their "safe space" where viewers will encounter nothing, such as news (e.g., there is no evidence for anything Trump said about 2020 voting irregularities), that might make them sad. Otherwise they might bolt to Newsmax or some other source of solace. Fox News's robust ratings indicate that its viewers' appetite for the preposterous exceeds their pride.