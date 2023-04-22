...AND CHEAPER...:

The hub will operate in conjunction with Li-Cycle's four pre-existing battery recycling centers it calls "Spokes." The Rochester Hub will receive processed battery materials from the Spokes and transform them into battery-grade end-products for reuse in lithium-ion battery production through recycling.





"Once the facility is at full steam, it is projected to be the biggest source of lithium carbonate in the United States," Senator Chuck Schumer said, according to Electrek.





Li-Cycle's Rochester hub will become a significant source of battery-grade materials -- materials of a grade pure enough to be used in batteries -- such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt. This comes as big and exciting news on the EV, environmental, and workforce fronts.





The EV industry and environmental benefits go hand in hand. But with the rise of EVs, which provide a cleaner solution to transportation, one big question has arisen -- what becomes of all of the lithium batteries used to power the vehicles at the end of their life? This, along with the question of where the materials for lithium batteries -- and the batteries themselves -- come from, has made some people wary to celebrate the advancements and uptick in EVs.





The Rochester hub could provide a solution for both the beginning and end of the lives of lithium batteries.