April 12, 2023
THE COMING ICE AGE:
Fossil fuel emissions from electricity set to fall - report (Matt McGrath, 4/11/23, BBC)
The world will likely use less fossil fuels to produce electricity this year in a "turning point" for planet-friendly energy, a new report says.It would be the first ever annual drop in the use of coal, oil and gas to generate electricity, outside of a global recession or pandemic.As a result, less warming gases would be released during energy production.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 12, 2023 12:00 AM