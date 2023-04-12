April 12, 2023
Q IS A FALSE FLAG OP:
Anti-'Groomer' Republican Accused of 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Intern (Cameron Joseph, April 11, 2023, Vice News)
A Texas Republican who has led the charge to ban all-ages drag shows because of his deep concern over "the sexualization of our children" is facing allegations of inviting an intern to his home late on a weekend night and serving her alcohol even though she isn't old enough to legally drink.
Men with obsessions tend to indulge in them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 12, 2023 12:00 AM