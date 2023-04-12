April 12, 2023

Q IS A FALSE FLAG OP:

Anti-'Groomer' Republican Accused of 'Inappropriate Relationship' With Intern (Cameron Joseph, April 11, 2023, Vice News)

A Texas Republican who has led the charge to ban all-ages drag shows because of his deep concern over "the sexualization of our children" is facing allegations of inviting an intern to his home late on a weekend night and serving her alcohol even though she isn't old enough to legally drink.

Men with obsessions tend to indulge in them. 

Posted by at April 12, 2023 12:00 AM

  

« IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT: | Main | THE COMING ICE AGE: »