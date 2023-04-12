FOR MAGA...:

In what has become an all too predictable reaction, the far right has since turned Perry into a martyr. Fever swamp personalities like Mike Cernovich and Tucker Carlson quickly advocated for a pardon, while far right personalities while calling Foster "terrorist," a "rioter" a member of Antifa, and a "BLM boogaloo member."





Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has already a shown a willingness to take marching orders from Carlson, quickly jumped into the fray, stating that he looks "forward to approving the board's pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk."





(Abbott can't do anything without the pardon board's recommendation.)



