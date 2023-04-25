ONE ECONOMY TO RULE THEM ALL:

The bill cleared the US Congress, when the Senate voted 50-46 to adopt a measure to overturn a Labor Department rule making it easier for fund managers to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors for investments and shareholder rights decisions.





Meanwhile, financial firms in the UK and the European Union have "remained under significant pressure" to comply with ESG rules over the past six months, KPMG's Regulatory Barometer recently revealed.





While there remain difficulties in the US in establishing ESG regulations versus the progress made in Europe, the two global regions are both heading toward greater standardization.





The regulatory push in the area of ESG is being driven by soaring demand by institutional and retail investors.





ESG investments have become increasingly popular in the past decade as investors look for ways to generate decent returns while supporting companies that prioritize sustainable practices and social responsibility.





However, Asia, on almost all counts, lags behind the rest of the world in terms of demand for ESG investing.



