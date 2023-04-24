IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

In another example of the growing trend of domestic terror plots targeting critical infrastructure, two men were sentenced to years in prison for their roles in a scheme to attack U.S. power stations.





The Department of Justice said Christopher Brenner Cook, 20, and Jonathan Allen Frost, 24, first met in an online chatroom largely dedicated to militant neo-Nazism, where they traded white supremacist literature and eventually began planning attacks on power stations in multiple regions of the country using rifles. The pair recruited others into their plans and met up in-person to target shoot and prepare.