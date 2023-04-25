RACISM IS A TOUGH SELL IN AMERICA:

Maybe don't bet the house on convincing swing-voters that CRT and trans stuff are the most important issues in the world? (RICH THAU, APRIL 25, 2023, The Bulwark)

There was a bizarre "Who's on First?" quality to the focus group exchanges when I asked respondents to define the word "woke."





It happened when Scott, a 49-year-old, Republican-registered Trump-to-Biden voter from Monessen, Pennsylvania, took a stab at defining it. Here's a slightly-abbreviated version of our exchange:





Me: Scott, what's the definition of woke?





Scott: Woke is a term that was initiated by right wing media to try to stop the progressive movement under the age of 30, and going against the government and going against corporations to whereas they did not want the upper hand in anything.





Me: Give me a definition, what does it mean? I understand who's charging [others with] it. What does the word "woke" mean?





Scott: The word woke means that it's a scare tactic.





Me: [If] I open Merriam-Webster's dictionary; what's the definition of woke?





Scott: I don't think they have one in there yet, but that's a good question.



