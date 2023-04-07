April 7, 2023
MAGA IS ABOUT PURITY, NOT APPEALING TO VOTERS:
Rank Choice Voting Could Help Cure the GOP's 'Candidate Quality' Problem: Unfortunately, some party faithful view it is as a liberal ploy instead of a way to restore its competitiveness (Jonathan Bydlak, 4/06/23, The UnPopulist)
In the wake of Republicans' disappointing outcome in the 2022 midterm elections, Speaker Kevin McCarthy has told donors privately that the party needs better candidates to keep their majority and expand it--and many House Republicans are now openly discussing potential nominees for 2024. Some GOP operatives are raising red flags about losers from 2022 running again, many of whom are the same candidates Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned about long before Election Day.In other words, a consensus is quickly developing on the right that candidate quality matters, and for a party that lost the presidency in 2020, did not wrest back control of the Senate in 2022 and largely underperformed in the midterms, it's hard to imagine a more pressing issue for the Republican National Committee to prioritize. But it instead has taken a stand against one of its best potential tools for fixing the problem: ranked-choice voting (RCV). While Republicans have been casting RCV as a "scheme" that increases "election distrust, and voter suppression and disenfranchisement," they're ignoring the strong evidence that Republicans often perform well under voting systems utilizing RCV. In fact, there's a strong case to be made that Republicans benefit more than Democrats.
