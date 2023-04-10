April 10, 2023
FLORIDA MAN DOES NOT LIVE BY ANTI-SEMITISM ALONE (profanity alert):
The Racial Element of Trump's Attacks on His Prosecutors: Why it matters that he calls them "racist" and "animal." (JILL LAWRENCE, APRIL 10, 2023, The Bulwark)
Trump's brand is spewing abuse, and he certainly has not spared Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel handling the investigations into the Mar-a-Lago documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the January 6th Capitol attack. Trump has called Smith, who is white, "a terrorist," a "THUG," a "fully weaponized monster," a "Mad Dog Psycho," and a "hit man" for Democrats "who may very well turn out to be a criminal."But the way Trump goes after black and Hispanic prosecutors and judges poses a special menace because of the example he sets--the permission structure he creates--for white nationalism, white supremacy, racism, antisemitism, and immigrant-bashing. There's no forgetting any of it, from "very fine people on both sides," to "[****]hole countries" like Haiti and African nations, to insulting black people as low-IQ, to "stand back and stand by," to dining at Mar-a-Lago with Nick Fuentes, an antisemitic white supremacist.
