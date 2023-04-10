April 10, 2023
BEAUTY IS OBJECTIVE:
The Fierce Reality of Beauty (sarah christine george, 4/07/23, Law & Liberty)
In her latest book, The Wounds of Beauty, Princeton Theological Seminary Professor Margarita Mooney Clayton (then publishing as Margarita Mooney Suarez) has convened a cadre of intellectuals who, despite their wide-ranging areas of expertise (among them cheese-making and iconography), share a fervent belief that Beauty is essential both for ultimate happiness and for present flourishing. To some, their enthusiasm may seem a bit extreme. But for Mooney Clayton and her interlocutors, Beauty is not so much a pretty picture as a fierce metaphysical poke."Beauty," notes poet Dana Gioia, "has almost nothing to do with being decorous or pleasant." For him, Beauty is "an experience, a perception through some natural or artistic lens of the underlying order of the universe."
