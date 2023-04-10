iDENTITARIANISM ISN'T WORKING:

But there's a problem with DeSantis's attacks on Democrats' policies on crime: It's not clear that crime is lower in Florida than in some of the cities he has criticized. In some Florida cities, the data shows murder rates are significantly higher than in blue cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Boston. Experts say there's also no evidence to support that some of DeSantis's signature public safety policies, including doubling down on cash bail, are effective in reducing crime, and other DeSantis crime policies involve considerable trade-offs and uncertainties.



