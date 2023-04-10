April 10, 2023
iDENTITARIANISM ISN'T WORKING:
Ron DeSantis might not be as tough on crime as he says he is: Is Florida really a national model for public safety? (Nicole Narea, 4/10/23, Vox)
But there's a problem with DeSantis's attacks on Democrats' policies on crime: It's not clear that crime is lower in Florida than in some of the cities he has criticized. In some Florida cities, the data shows murder rates are significantly higher than in blue cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Boston. Experts say there's also no evidence to support that some of DeSantis's signature public safety policies, including doubling down on cash bail, are effective in reducing crime, and other DeSantis crime policies involve considerable trade-offs and uncertainties.As he preps a potential 2024 presidential run, DeSantis has also eliminated permit requirements to carry a concealed weapon in Florida, where mass shootings have become more common than in any other state except California and gun deaths are on the rise. The governor signed the law last week, following a recent mass shooting at a school in Tennessee and amid a spate of gun violence in Florida. Given that data suggests spikes in violent crime in recent years were driven by gun violence, DeSantis's efforts to make guns more easily accessible should be seen as an affront to public safety.
To be fair, MAGA isn't anti-crime, just anti-black and anti-Latino. So the metrics aren't useful.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 10, 2023 12:00 AM