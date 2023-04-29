FIRST, DO NO HARM:

Transableism is a relatively new term for what is known as BIID, for "body integrity identity disorder." The point of changing the identifier from a psychiatric condition (BIID) to an advocacy term (transableism) is to harness the stunning cultural power of gender ideology to the cause of allowing doctors to "treat" BIID patients by amputating healthy limbs, snipping spinal cords, or destroying eyesight.





There have already been cases of rogue doctors disabling BIID patients and bioethicists advocating such actions. But now, the idea is beginning to break into the popular media. Canada's National Post just published a story on the coming trend. From "Becoming Disabled by Choice, not Chance:"





"We define transability as the desire or the need for a person identified as able-bodied by other people to transform his or her body to obtain a physical impairment," says Alexandre Baril, a Quebec born academic who will present on "transability" at this week's Congress of the Social Sciences and Humanities at the University of Ottawa. "The person could want to become deaf, blind, amputee, paraplegic. It's a really, really strong desire."





Cutting off healthy body parts not involved with sex is the next logical step after transgenderism: