April 29, 2023
THE UNLIKABLE IN PURSUIT OF THE DEPLORABLE:
Ron DeTedious: DeSantis underwhelms Britain's business chiefs (STEFAN BOSCIA, APRIL 29, 2023, Politico)
He hopes to win the hearts and minds of devoted Donald Trump supporters ahead of next year's U.S. election.But Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis failed to impress British business chiefs at a high-profile London event Friday, in a tired performance described variously as "horrendous," "low-wattage" and "like the end of an overseas trip."
