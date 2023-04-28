ANOTHER TIGHTENING NOOSE:

According to previous testimonies given before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump repeatedly pressured Pence to block Congress' certification of the 2020 election by acting in his role as president of the Senate. Trump also reportedly threatened his former running mate that there would be repercussions if Pence did not halt Biden's victory.





Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said during Thursday's episode of his Justice Matters podcast that Pence's testimony against the former president will likely move the DOJ "one giant step closer" toward charging Trump.





"Take it from this old prosecutor," Kirschner said. "Mike Pence's testimony is some of the most sharply incriminating evidence any witness can offer against Donald Trump."





"Donald Trump told Mike Pence, 'If you don't break the law, if you don't do what I'm telling you to do, if you don't help me retain the power of the presidency, then I made the wrong decision four years ago when I selected you as my vice president," Kirschner added, referring to the House select committee hearings that focused on Trump's pressuring of Pence leading up to January 6.





"And now, all of this testimony is in the hands of Special Counsel Jack Smith and is available to the grand jury," he continued. "And friends, indisputably this moves matters one giant step closer to a Donald Trump indictment for his democracy-busting crimes on and around January 6, and that is a damn good thing."