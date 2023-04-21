April 21, 2023

CHARGE HIM:

Federal prosecutors have considered four possible charges against Hunter Biden (Sarah Fitzpatrick, Tom Winter, Ken Dilanian and Michael Kosnar, 4/20/23, NBC News)

Federal prosecutors have considered charging Hunter Biden with three tax crimes and a charge related to a gun purchase, said two sources familiar with the matter.

The possible charges are two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes, and the gun charge, also a potential felony.

