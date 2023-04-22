IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:





The release states that the indictment filed Friday revealed that Gaherty allegedly called the congresswoman's office four times last year and each contained a threat to Waters, including at least one that threatened to "cut your throat."





The indictment said that Gaherty "knowingly threatened to assault and kill" Waters "with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with victim Congresswoman Waters."





"Threats to harm and kill an elected official impact the intended victim, her entire staff and every constituent who is not receiving services because the elected official is dealing with the security threat," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. "The entire Justice Department is dedicated to protecting American democracy, which includes combating threats that terrorize officials who have been elected to serve the public."





Gaherty was arrested and charged in connection to this case earlier this month. Court documents said that he had a "history of sending racist, violent threats to other congresswomen," including two other congresswoman of color.