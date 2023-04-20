April 20, 2023
IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:
Autopsy: "Cop City" Protester Shot by Police Had 57 Gunshot Wounds, No Gunpowder on Hands (EAMON WHALEN, 4/20/23, MoJo)
On Wednesday the DeKalb County Medical examiner released the autopsy results for Manuel Paez Terán, the 26-year-old protester who was killed by a Georgia state trooper during a January 18 raid of campsites set up to stop the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center often dubbed "Cop City."The autopsy revealed, according to reporting from Fox 5 Atlanta, that Terán suffered at least 57 gunshot wounds and did not have gunpowder residue on their hands. This calls into question the cops' initial explanation, that Terán shot first.
