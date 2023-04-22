YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

It seems that a price war really is brewing in the EV market. And that's a great thing for consumers.





It's not just new Teslas that have seen a drop in price. The price war has implications for the secondary market as well. Electrek is now reporting that prices for a used Tesla Model 3 are down 21.5% from last year's peak.





The average Tesla Model 3 is now selling for $41,337, down $11,302 over the past six months.





This price drop is reflected across the entire EV secondary market, although no car has seen a bigger drop than the Model 3. According to Electrek, a used Nissan LEAF is down 12% from $25,734, while a used Toyota Prius Prime is down 11.5% from $29,856.